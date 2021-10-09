Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of RCUS opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

