Argon (ARGON) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $232,390.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,719,088 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

