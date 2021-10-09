ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25,671.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.39 and a one year high of $159.70.

