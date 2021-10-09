Ark Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Ark has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $233.84 million and approximately $35.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,462,050 coins and its circulating supply is 132,341,153 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

