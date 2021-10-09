Arrow Capital Management LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 32.0% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $45,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 57.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.05. 15,934,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,788,576. The company has a market cap of $930.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.