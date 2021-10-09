Arrow Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 747,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,535. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

