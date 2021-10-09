Arrow Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Finance Of America Companies accounts for 2.7% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arrow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Finance Of America Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $151,000.

In related news, CFO Johan Gericke purchased 10,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Graham Fleming purchased 20,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $284,681.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:FOA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 178,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,542. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Finance Of America Companies Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

