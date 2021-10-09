Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.