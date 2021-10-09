Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). Asana posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion and a PE ratio of -58.26.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asana by 90.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Asana by 135.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Asana by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Asana by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

