ASD (BTMX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00229864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011964 BTC.

About ASD (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

