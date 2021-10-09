Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,961 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.54% of Aspen Technology worth $50,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11,454.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

