Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Tops $0.0363 on Major Exchanges

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $4.52 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00228363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00101526 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

ASM is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.