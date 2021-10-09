Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.90% of Assurant worth $174,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 279.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Assurant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

