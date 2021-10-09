Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.90% of Astec Industries worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

