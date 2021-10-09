Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.80

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $17.37. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 27,406 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALPMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

