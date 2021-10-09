Atheios Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $48,355.35 and approximately $69.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,204,467 coins and its circulating supply is 44,049,657 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

