Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Head to Head Survey

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Community Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.76 $158.23 million $2.14 17.93 Community Trust Bancorp $231.00 million 3.37 $59.50 million $3.35 13.01

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 35.22% 10.73% 1.46% Community Trust Bancorp 34.23% 12.22% 1.54%

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Community Trust Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

