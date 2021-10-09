Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $583.29 Million

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce $583.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.20 million. Atlassian posted sales of $459.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $390.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $420.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

