AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,120 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

