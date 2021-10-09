Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0843

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $51,119.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00229126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,253,590 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

