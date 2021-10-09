Audius Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.48 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Audius has a market cap of $882.03 million and $21.48 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00102142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012018 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

