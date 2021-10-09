Aurox (URUS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $259,330.00

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $47.47 million and approximately $259,330.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $90.96 or 0.00166833 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aurox has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00233428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00102116 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

