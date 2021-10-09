Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92,888 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Autoliv worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $108.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

