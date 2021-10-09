Automata Network Reaches Market Cap of $173.72 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Automata Network has a market cap of $173.72 million and $17.30 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001827 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.14 or 0.99932545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06352863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

