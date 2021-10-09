Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,448.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Autonio has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $149,448.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00140791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00091257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,070.37 or 0.99592625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.79 or 0.06349128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

