AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,681.37. The stock had a trading volume of 125,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,162. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,617.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,525.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

