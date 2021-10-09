Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 281.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 750.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

