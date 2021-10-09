AVT (AVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $173,262.00

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One AVT coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AVT has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AVT has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

AVT Profile

AVT is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

