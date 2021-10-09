Axa S.A. Acquires 223,651 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.68% of Rapid7 worth $36,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

