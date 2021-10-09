Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.26% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $49,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 226,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.