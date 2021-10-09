Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,531 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.93% of Altair Engineering worth $48,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,236 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 395,210 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,742 shares in the company, valued at $307,992.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,783 shares of company stock worth $24,394,765. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

