Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.25% of Principal Financial Group worth $42,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

