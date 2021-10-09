Axa S.A. Buys 14,064 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Yum China worth $36,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after acquiring an additional 912,170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,100,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,187,000 after acquiring an additional 211,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

YUMC opened at $59.30 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

