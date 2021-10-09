Axa S.A. Buys 159,969 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,969 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Eaton worth $45,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

