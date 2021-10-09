Axa S.A. Buys 2,596 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $46,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 196.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $222,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $195.16 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

