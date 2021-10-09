Axa S.A. Buys 435,323 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.30% of Cardinal Health worth $49,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CAH stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.