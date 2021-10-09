Axa S.A. Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $37,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.