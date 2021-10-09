Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $108.05 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.