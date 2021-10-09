Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Pool worth $42,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $446.53 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.04.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

