Axa S.A. Has $35.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,009 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $35,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $77.34 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.