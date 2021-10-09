Axa S.A. Has $35.98 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

Shares of HUM opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

