Axa S.A. Has $43.56 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,187 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of General Mills worth $43,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $4,465,380. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

