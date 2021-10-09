Axa S.A. Has $48.22 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,659 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $48,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

SIVB opened at $670.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $263.34 and a 1-year high of $679.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $596.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

