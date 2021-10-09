Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.21% of IDEX worth $35,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of IEX opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.20. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

