Axa S.A. Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.30% of Snap-on worth $35,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,180,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $215.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.