Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $35,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $468.72 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $296.21 and a one year high of $521.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.38 and a 200-day moving average of $403.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,427 shares of company stock valued at $36,919,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

