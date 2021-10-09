Axa S.A. Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,295 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $617.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.02 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

