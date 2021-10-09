Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,765 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.38% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $47,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

