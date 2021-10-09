Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,097 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.36% of Darling Ingredients worth $39,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.