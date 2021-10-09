Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.49% of Globant worth $43,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $271.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.37. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.